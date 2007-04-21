Via Pico-ITX: How Many Motherboards Fit on the Head of a Pin?

How small can a x86 motherboard get? Here's the Pico-ITX by Via Technologies, and it's the smallest one yet. It's tiny enough to fit in the palm of your hand, a mere 4 x 3 inches. Expect PCs to get even more impossibly small using this pint-sized motherboard.

Way to go Via, the Taiwanese company that's been struggling lately but just last week signed a deal with HP to supply tons of chips for Chinese PCs. The company will supply the processors for this board, too, so it looks like the Via team is carving out a mini-niche for itself.

Press Release [Via Technologies]