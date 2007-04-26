Very Fancy Radiator is Very Expensive

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

ecstacyradiator.jpgThis crazy looking thing isn't a wind sculpture pilfered off the lawn from in front of your local Museum of Science. No, it's actually a radiator. Yep, the Accuro-Korele Ecstasy Stainless Steel Radiator, to be exact. It's designed to go from your floor to your ceiling, and it's completely handmade to fit your space. It takes three weeks and 640 precision welds to create, so I guess that justifies the $13,327 pricetag.

Yeah, over 13 grand for a goddamned radiator. But hey, it's art! â€“Adam Frucci

Product Page [via Book of Joe]

