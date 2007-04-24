Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

USB-Powered Surgical Mask Tortures You, Saves Others from Your Disease

usb_mask.jpg

The idea of wearing a surgical mask to keep your disease out of others' bodies hasn't quite caught on in the US yet, but the Japanese have taken that custom one step further with this $21 USB Health Mask. Plug it into any USB port, (there is also a $10 AC-powered version) and a fan on each side will keep that face comfy-cool while keeping those deadly germs and pesky pollen at bay.

Sure, this has got to offer better ventilation than one of those suffocating surgical masks you see Japanese people wearing in public, but imagine living with the noise and the vibration of these two cooling fans strapped to your head all day long. And that's not even mentioning that you're going to be tethered to your desk with a USB cable attached to your head like a leash. It seems hardly worth it. â€“ Charlie White

USB-Cooled Face Mask. 'Nuff Said. [Coolest Gadgets]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles