SpongeBob USB Drive Expands When Full

Unfortunately not a real product, this Russian-designed SpongeBob USB Drive looks like your kids' favorite character when empty, but fills up to a gigantic blowfish when full. Although cool, the concept doesn't make any sense. SpongeBob is a sponge, not a blowfish. Otherwise he'd be called BlowfishBob. Get it together, Russians.

It's of the same design as the flashbags, which get full when full. Neat, but ultimately unusable because your drive will spend most of its time somewhere in between, which takes up unnecessary space.

