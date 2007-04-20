USB Mickey Mouse Speakers: Quartet of Extra Ears for the Tin-Eared

Okay Brando, you got to be kidding this time, right? There's no evidence that PC peripheral/junk purveyor Brando got permission from Disney to build these $26 USB Mickey Mouse speakers, but the mouse-eared squawk boxes just might get a chuckle out of those who laugh easily.

Hey, wait a minute. It says right here on the Brando site that these speakers have "excellent audio quality." Well, I stand corrected. Come to think of it, these might be perfect for those poor souls slaving away in Mickey Mouse organizations, standing in homage to their patron saint of mediocrity.

Product Page [Brando]