USB Food Hub is the Best Thing We've Seen All Week

Weirdo Japanese company Solid Alliance is no stranger to weird USB gadgets, but this USB FoodHub is the best thing they've ever done. By far.

If you take a close look, you'll see that the rice is a 4-port USB 2.0 hub, and the four other things (pudding, chicken, and two bits of seafood) are USB sticks. Together, they form something so awesome that the USDA changed its name to the United States Department of Awesome just to regulate the import and export of it.

Way to go, Solid Alliance. We salute your handmade goodness.

Press Release [Solid Alliance via Akihabara News]