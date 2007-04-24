USB Drive Looks Like a Bullet Train, Holds a Measly 128MB

This N700 USB drive looks like that bullet train in Japan, lovingly referred to as Shinkansen. No, it doesn't have a whistle that blows, or travel down a track, or release a sweet odor, feed your cat do anything else but store just 128MB of data and charge you $38 for the privilege.

Take off its back and you'll see that USB plug, giving you an indication of its small size. But damn, they could've fit at least four gigs in there. Even so, we tip our hats to our Gizmodo Japan brethren for finding such a thing, however deficient, but still a fetching artifact.

Shinkansen N700 USB Flash memory [Newlaunches]