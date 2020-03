Locked up in your cube filling out TPS reports when you would much rather be in a lab looking at crazy shit under a microscope? Yeah, me too. New this week at ThinkGeek is the USB Digital Microscope that will at least get us started on my path to becoming a jacket-clad scientist. This USB-powered microscope can zoom in on your office supplies up to 200x and even record the images and video on your computer. Too bad it is $180. Being a faux scientist is expensive.

