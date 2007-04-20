USB Chess Set Lets You Beat Kasparov (But I Barely Know Him!)

This USB chess board combines the best mediocre of the digital world with the real world, letting you move real pieces when you play against a computer program. The bundled software surely isn't as good as Chessmaster or any of the established chess programs, but does let you take screenshots of your current game (it detects where the pieces are on the real board) and send it to a friend. No more of that cryptic N1 to B3 crap.

We're not finding an online store that sells this, but it seems like Argos in the UK is committed to selling it.

Product Site [DreamCheeky via Tech Digest via Oh Gizmo]