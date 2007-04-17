Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Underdog Lexmark To Outsmart Competition With Secret Wi-Fi Technology

LexmarkWiFiPrinter.gifLexmark is the Butters of the printing business. Though it regularly gets stomped on by Canon (Kyle), Epson (Stan) and HP (Cartman, of course), it manages to keep an insanely chipper attitude. And like Butters' alter ego Professor Chaos, though it remains consistently behind the pack on such small matters of print and paper quality, Lexmark has in the past used interesting technology to draw attention.

A couple of years ago, Lexmark put a CD burner into a compact 4x6 printer, a first that was later copied by HP. Today, in hopes to draw more positive attention, Lexmark is introducing a lineup of Wi-Fi printers, starting with the $79.99 Z1420 (shown above).

In a demo, the Wi-Fi feature looked easy. The key, of course, is not that it's Wi-Fi, but that it's Wi-Fi that you don't need to be proficient in print-server lingo to set up. Like I said, the demo looked good. When we get our hands on one, we'll report back to see just how good it really is. –Wilson Rothman

Lexmark delivers breakthrough in wireless printing with affordable, easy-to-use inkjets [Lexmark]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles