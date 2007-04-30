Twilight Umbrella Lights the Way Between the Raindrops

The next time you're out walking on a dark and rainy night, whip out this Twilight Umbrella and brighten the night with fiber optic lights. You can choose the black umbrella with dozens of little blue fiber optic points of light, or another model that cycles between a variety of colors, instantly attracting the attention of muggers and ne'er-do-wells.

On the other hand, making yourself more visible at night in the rain might just keep some errant driver from running you over. Your personal safety and flamboyant nature can be celebrated with just three AAA batteries and around $40.

Product Page [ I Want One of Those, via ubergizmo]