Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Twilight Umbrella Lights the Way Between the Raindrops

twiumbvar_lg.jpgtwiumbvar_alt1-1.gifThe next time you're out walking on a dark and rainy night, whip out this Twilight Umbrella and brighten the night with fiber optic lights. You can choose the black umbrella with dozens of little blue fiber optic points of light, or another model that cycles between a variety of colors, instantly attracting the attention of muggers and ne'er-do-wells.

On the other hand, making yourself more visible at night in the rain might just keep some errant driver from running you over. Your personal safety and flamboyant nature can be celebrated with just three AAA batteries and around $40. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page [ I Want One of Those, via ubergizmo]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
amc io9 khary-payton melissa-mcbride norman-reedus the-walking-dead tv-recap walkingdeadrecap zombies

The Whisperer War Begins On A Shockingly Great Walking Dead

I’ve probably said this before—I’ve been recapping this show for eight years, I’ve probably said everything before by this point—but I am done trying to make sense of whether The Walking Dead is a good show or a bad one. It’s clearly going to be both, forever. Because after four middling-to-garbage episodes in a row, it gave us one that was rad from start to finish.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles