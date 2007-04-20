Tunnel Between Russia and Alaska in the Works

There's a project in the works to build the world's longest tunnel, a whopping 64 miles long, between Russia and Alaska. Not for the claustrophobic, the tunnel will take from 10-15 years to build at a cost of $10-12 billion. It's a Russian plan, and they'll be presenting their project to the U.S. next week for approval. The tunnel will be huge, containing a highway, railroad, and pipeline for transporting oil. To drive through the 64-mile-long tunnel you'll need to present officials at the entrance with a permit confirming the fact that you have huge balls.

Hopefully this Russian tunnel will be safer than some of their other tunnels.

Bloomberg [via Slashdot]