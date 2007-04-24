Tueco E2 Shower Washes Scent of Poverty Right Off

You stand in a bathtub when you shower? What a plebe. Me? Oh, I only bathe in the finest of showers, such as this Teuco Evolution E2. It features such amenities as a steam inlet and aromatic herbs dispenser, cromoexperience lamps, and surround sound. Do I know what a cromoexperience lamp is? No, not really. Do I know that it makes me feel better than people who can't afford to try to figure it out firsthand? Yes, yes it does.

Hit the jump for another couple shots of my, let's face it, completely ludicrous shower.

