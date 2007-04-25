Triumph's Solar Swimsuit Powers USB Devices, Makes Good Excuse to Post Seminude Woman

There have been prototypes before but this Triumph's Solar Swimsuit seems to be the first that is going to be commercially available. Created by lingerie and swimwear manufacturer Triumph and photovoltaic cell manufacturer Conergy, it will provide enough power to feed a cellphone or an iPod.

Spanish swimming champion Gemma Mengual presented it today at the America's Cup in Valencia, and while she's no Laura OcaÃ±a, she will do just fine for a Tuesday. No price yet, but it's supposed to be part of their 2007 collection.

Lingerie firm hope for a brief triumph [Swindon]

UN BAÃ‘ADOR PARA CONECTAR EL IPOD [El Mundo.es]