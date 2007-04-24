Total Health Vibrating Pet Massager: Give Your Pet a Good Time

Hot on the heels from last week's dog juice catcher canine sex toy comes this vibrating pet massager. In a tasteful FootSpa aqua color, this 4.5-inch bone-shaped device apparently soothes sore muscles, relaxes, and enhances the bond between pet and owner. As do regular visits to the park, a bowl of food and a bit of attention.

The blurb also says that the gizmo stimulates oil glands to give your pup a healthier coat. Let's hope that they're the only glands the $5.95 Pet Massager does its work on, otherwise I foresee a nation of Dogs Gone Wild if they are denied a daily happy finish.

Product Page [Puppy's Place via UberGizmo]