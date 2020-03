Toshiba has unveiled their new 16GB flash memory chips, the largest available so far. Designed for use in phones and music players, it's yet another step toward hard drive based players such as the Video iPod going bye-bye.

It's awesome to see this type of thing being developed, and I for one can't wait till they get these things up to around 64GB so I can ditch my 60GB iPod without losing 75% of the music I'm used to carrying around. That, my friends, will be a beautiful day.

Toshiba [Crave]