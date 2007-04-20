Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Today in Insanity: Jack Thompson Blames Bill Gates for VT Shooting

gates.jpgNot content in just blaming video games and video game creators, Jack Thompson's now blaming Bill Gates for what happened at Virginia Tech. An excerpt:

As you know, I similalry [sic]went on NBC's Today Show with the DC Beltway Sniper still unidentified and at-large a few years ago and told Matt Lauer and the nation that the triggerman would most likely be a teen video gamer trained on a sniper video game. The tarot card was a clue, but there were other clues. I was right, as Malvo trained on your Microsoft game, Halo. NBC reported that three months later, and it was part of the criminal trial of Malvo.

Mr. Gates, your company is potentially legally liable the harm done at Virginia Tech. Your game, a killing simulator, according to the news that used to be in the Post, trained him to enjoy killing and how to kill. You knew five years ago that your on-line game, Counterstrike, so clearly figured in the massacre by a student in Erfurt that the event and the game impacted the race for Chancellor in Germany at the time!

More after the jump.

Yet, here you are, five years after "Erfurt," still marketing Counterstrike. having done nothing to disable the server(s) for this mass murder simulator, and it looks like "Virginia Tech" is a consequence. There's more going on in the world than Vista. Just ask the bereaved Virginia Tech families.

Mr. Gates, pull the plug on Counterstrike today, or do we need more dead to convince you? "Virginia Tech" was the 9-11 of school shootings, and it appears Microsoft is in the middle of it, in more ways than one.

Jack's still spouting his anti-game rhetoric even though the warrant for the killer's dorm room documented that he had no games in his possession. Not to mention that Microsoft doesn't even have anything to do with Counterstrike other than making Windows. Unless you're going to hold Bill Gates responsible for the killer-trainer that is Minesweeper, we're pretty safe in saying that Bill Gates had nothing to do with anything.

Game Almighty [via l2pnoob]

UPDATE: Warrant Reveals No Games In Cho Seung Hui's Posession [Gay Gamer]

