Tip of the BlackBerry 9900 Iceberg Emerges

The Boy Genius, everyone's favorite clandestine phone informant, just tossed out a few crumbs of info on the upcoming BlackBerry 9900. The new model, due either at the end of 2007 or the beginning of 2008, will come loaded with a larger screen than previous models. Its 384x288 resolution is the same aspect ratio as the 320x240 that previous devices such as the 8800 have come with, so that means the screen should be crisper and easier to read.

Other than that, there's not a lot of info… it'll run OS 5.0.0 and will be aimed more at the businessman market rather than the trendsetter market that the Pearl went after. Whatever else it's going to come loaded with is anyone's guess. What's on your wish list for a new BlackBerry?

