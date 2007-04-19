Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Tiny Sega Toys Miniature Grand Piano, For a Little Night Music

segatoys-mini-grand-piano.jpgThis tiny grand piano from Sega Toys is only about a foot long, and each of its 88 miniature keys are only 4mm wide. But when you press down on a key with, say, a toothpick, it plays that note through its speaker.

It's also an electronic player piano that cranks out more than 100 tunes, and get this: those itty bitty keys press down with the music, too, just like a full-sized player piano. It's $549, but with this level of detail, we're surprised it doesn't cost a lot more than that. â€“ Charlie White

Product Page (in Japanese, but check out the video!) [Sega Toys, via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles