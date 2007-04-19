Tiny Sega Toys Miniature Grand Piano, For a Little Night Music

This tiny grand piano from Sega Toys is only about a foot long, and each of its 88 miniature keys are only 4mm wide. But when you press down on a key with, say, a toothpick, it plays that note through its speaker.

It's also an electronic player piano that cranks out more than 100 tunes, and get this: those itty bitty keys press down with the music, too, just like a full-sized player piano. It's $549, but with this level of detail, we're surprised it doesn't cost a lot more than that.

Product Page (in Japanese, but check out the video!) [Sega Toys, via Nerd Approved]