Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Philips X200 Hoists Its Screen for the Brits

philips-x200.jpg

Philips isn't exactly the first brand that comes to mind when you think of laptops, but their upcoming X200 Ultra Portable actually looks pretty nice. It's got some pretty standard specs, such as a 1.73GHz Core Duo U2500 processor, a 100GB HDD, and 1GB of RAM, but what really makes it stand out is its Flybook-esque screen riser. It hoists the 12.1-inch widescreen LCD up to a bit closer to eye level, which keeps you from hurting your neck while you work. Oh, and it also has a 1.3-megapixel webcam built into the screen.

The Philips X200 Ultra Portable is shipping now to the U.K. for Â£850, or $1,700. No word on it hitting American shores, but we can hope. â€“Adam Frucci

Philips X200 Ultra portable: As Good As They Get [New Launches]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles