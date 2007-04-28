Philips X200 Hoists Its Screen for the Brits

Philips isn't exactly the first brand that comes to mind when you think of laptops, but their upcoming X200 Ultra Portable actually looks pretty nice. It's got some pretty standard specs, such as a 1.73GHz Core Duo U2500 processor, a 100GB HDD, and 1GB of RAM, but what really makes it stand out is its Flybook-esque screen riser. It hoists the 12.1-inch widescreen LCD up to a bit closer to eye level, which keeps you from hurting your neck while you work. Oh, and it also has a 1.3-megapixel webcam built into the screen.

The Philips X200 Ultra Portable is shipping now to the U.K. for Â£850, or $1,700. No word on it hitting American shores, but we can hope.

