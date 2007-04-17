Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Toto, purveyors of a-cut-above bathroom accessories, such as this and this are in deep doo-doo. Toilets from their Z range, which feature a pulsating massage spray, a power dryer, and a "Tornado Wash" flush, have been bursting into flames in the company's home market of Japan.

According to a company spokesman, nobody was using the toilets when the fires broke out, and there were no injuries—although it could have been very nasty indeed. "The fire would have been just under your buttocks," she added. Imagine the carnage if, while perched atop one of the flamers, some unlucky person had chosen that moment to unleash a mighty fart.

Although just three loos have been affected, Toto is taking no chances, and is recalling all 180,000 of the Z models, which were manufactured between May 1996 and December 2002. – Ad Dugdale

Free repairs to flammable toilets [BBC News}

