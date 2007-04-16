The New Apple Color: Screenshots

Apple's Final Cut Studio 2 only has one actually, totally, new program. It's called "Color". Essentially described as advanced colour correction, I was confused as to why what sounded to be a pack of professional filters were being touted as their own program. Then I checked out the video on Apple's site.

I grabbed a bunch of screencaps and posted them after the jump. The multi-pane interface allows for multiple colour graphs/scopes, along with what appear to be a multitude of timeline formatting options. I'm very interested in the ability to colour correct only parts of the image and sharing colour profiles among users with ease. Anyone spot interesting stuff?



