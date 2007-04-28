German Shift Knob LCD Makes Gadget Fans Happy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

knobbers.jpg

Although people who drive stick know what gear they're in by feel, this German shift knob is something we think they can get behind. It's a learning shifter, which you assign gear numbers to depending on your car's specific position. When you switch to that gear, the LCD display on the top shows you correct gear in easy-to-read numbers. Very sweet.

Although our cars are automatics (some of us, anyway), this thing's too cool to pass up. Plus, it's only $169â€”not too expensive at all. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [TMTuning via Auto Blog]

