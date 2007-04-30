Brionvega Alpha TV is more Future Classic than Retro-Chic

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Brionvega has been making TVs for over 60 years now and some of its retro models are still available, albeit on the expensive side. The Italian company has just come out with the Alpha TV - which is still at the concept phase, so no prices, sorry - with a smidgen of retro styling (most of which is in the shiny remote control that is chunkier than Burt Reynold's moustache was - mmmmmm, dreamy) but which, on the whole, is very forward-looking.

The Brionvega was designed by V12 design, is available in orange, black and silver, has a built-in DVD player and comes in orange, black and silver. Although they say it's still just a concept (maaaaaaan), there are hopes that the thing will go on sale around September time. There's a couple more pics after the jump.

If these come in HD, I reckon there will be a very noisy clamor for them. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Brionvega retrostyled TV is still a concept [New Launches]

