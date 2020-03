The name of this product sounds like the e-mails the usually fill up my spam folder, but The Floppy is actually an indoor-use golf ball. It is made out of a soft core and woven outer shell, but still feels like a real golf ball so that short game can still be practiced indoors—no chance in hell I'll be hitting the links with the downpour of rain that is sweeping the nation. $10 for a pack of three or $35 for a dozen.

Product Page [Via OhGizmo!]