TextSpy: Paranoid, Suspicious Giz Readers Gather Round...

TEXTSPY.jpg ...Because this little 'mo could be the perfect gadget for you. Text Spy can retrieve up any SMS that has been recently deleted from a cellphone - so that could be good if you've accidently deleted the address of the bar you were going to meet your ladyfriend in. For that, I think it's useful. If you think that your ladyfriend has been playing hide the sausage with the pizza delivery boy, then I suppose it's useful too, but you are going down a dangerous road, my friend.

The TextSpy is a professional USB SIM card reader. Install the software provided on the CD onto your PC, plug in the TextSpy with the relevant SIM card inserted and, Shazam-a-lam-a-ding-dong, the last 10 to 20 text messages should show up. But really, guys, at $200, is it worth it? Get your revenge and hit 'em where it hurts: find a new pizza place. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Gadgets.co.uk via Shiny Shiny]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

