Texting Champion is a 13-year-old with Lightning Fingers

When we hear about these light-speed texting champions, our jaws drop. This year's prize winner for the LG National Texting Championship is 13-year-old Morgan Pozgar, who managed to bang out the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious in 15 seconds without one single spelling error. Damn!

For her next trick, her parents are making her bang out the following sentence, 20,000 times: "I will not run up a $10,000 phone bill ever again." That should keep her busy for a couple of hours. Two words to her parents: unlimited plan.

