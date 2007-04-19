Temp Sensing LED Faucet Light Review (Verdict: Needs More Spray)

I really dig those expensive LED Faucets that glow blue and red to warn you of the temp. Here's my review of the $20 nozzle attachment version. As you'd guess, I'm giving up a thing or two by skimping:

â€¢The LED isn't variable: Once you hit 89 degrees or greater, the red LED switches on. Before that, its blue. And when your water isn't running the circuit opens and the light goes off.

â€¢The piece is long, so if you've got a shallow sink basin, you're going to be annoyed.

â€¢It'll runs an unspecified number of hours with 3 easily changed small button batteries.

â€¢Comes with two adapters for different faucet sizes.

â€¢That's not chrome. It's silverized plastic (the kind that chips). What do you expect for $20.

â€¢The flow is superb, but unfocused. Ultimately, I couldn't justify this without a wide spray and stream mode, and an adjustable neck. Depending on your love for LEDs, though, YMMV.





