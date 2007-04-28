Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

MacLockPick Interrogates Macs Better Than Jack Bauer Interrogates Terrorists

maclockpickcase.jpg

Imagine if you had a tool that when plugged into a Mac, can extract passwords for logins, disk images, Wi-Fi passwords, iTunes, iChat, Remote Desktop, email, all your banking info, peer to peer information, and arranges it neatly into a database format. That's the MacLockPick. It's pretty neat if you're the one doing the extracting, but very scary if you're the one being extracted from.

However, it's only available to federal and state law enforcement officials as well as licensed investigators, and starts at $499 (discounts apply if you're a po po). So unless your uncle's a professional snooper, you won't be able to get your hands on one of these. Thank jeebus. â€“ Jason Chen

Product Page [Subrosasoft via MacWorld via Everything USB via Slashgear]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles