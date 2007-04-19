Tango Wings UMPC Has Vista, Slide-out Keyboard

It was just a matter of time before another UMPC came out with a similar slide-out keyboard to the HTC Shift that debuted back at CTIA. Don't get us wrongâ€”we don't think this is a copyâ€”we're just pointing out that both have sliding keyboards.

The Wings has a 7-inch screen (touch or not, we're not sure), a trackpad, directional keys, and who knows what else inside. If the features rival what's in the Shift, this is possibly the second UMPC that we'd even think of using.

PMPInside plays with TANGO Wings UMPC [Akihabara via Mobile Mag]