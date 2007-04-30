Home Swimmer Reminds us of Special Needs Children

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

It was so abnormally hot yesterday that we could walk around solely in our underwear without feeling the least bit drafty, which really made us wish we had the Home Swimmer to use in our apartment's pool. If you've got a tiny pool of your own, the Home Swimmer allows you to tie yourself to a leash in order to "swim in place", essentially expanding your pool's length to infinity.

You can't really install these things in public pools, however, since it requires you digging holes and mounting a pole into the dirt. But for $70, your own home can become a much better place to train for the triathlon. For the biathlon you're going to have to build yourself a mountain and a shooting range. â€“ Jason Chen

