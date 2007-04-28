Summertime Shenanigans: Floating Table Tennis Game

This waterproof floating table tennis table is the perfect addition to any summer party. It measures in at 54 inches long by 27 inches wide, which is significantly smaller than a traditional table, but it could still provide some fun. It has a hard top surface and soft sides (for smashing it against the opponent upon defeat). Personally, It would work better for pool beer pong, but what else would you expect me to sayâ€”I'm a 22-year-old college student who loves beer bongs.

Product Page [Via ubergizmo]