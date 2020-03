One thing that Apple has bashed into our heads, what with all of the Mac vs. PC commercials, is that Macs aren't very accepted in the stodgy corporate world.

But don't worry Apple lovers, we found a laptop case that will disguise your trendy little MacBook so that you can fit in with all the other Dell and Lenovo laptops. Although, fitting in will run you $35 for some foam and vinyl.

