Subtitle-Reading Glasses Make Cinema-Going for the Hard of Hearing Less, um, Hard



Here's something that could be a godsend for the hard of hearing who feel they are not getting their money's worth in the movie theater. A nifty little idea thought up by some clever people at Madrid's Carlos III University for the Spanish Center for Subtitles and Closed Captions, this gadget fixes onto a person's glasses to give them access to subtitlesâ€”even in a subtitle-free showing.

The technology is simple: There is a computer in the cinema that emits the subtitles to within 50 meters, and also deals with their synchronization. A receptor in the glasses captures the signal and projects it onto the microscreen, which fits over the right-hand lens. It's easy as pie to useâ€”one button turns the gadget on and off and another one restarts it.

Gafas con subtitulos a la carta [El Mundo]