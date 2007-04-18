Stuff Your Subwoofer, Speakers Into Your TV Cabinet

This huge entertainment center from Tank Audio has a DVD player, speakers and a subwoofer loaded inside of it, allowing you to keep your home theater setup consolidated and clutter-free. It also has a card reader and USB port, presumably to load up music on the speakers. It looks pretty great, but to be honest I don't know if I'd want to place my fancy new HDTV on top of a table that's going to be shaking and vibrating whenever I crank up an action movie. Having it shimmy its way onto the floor while I'm watching Top Gun would really ruin the movie for me.

No word on pricing or availability as of yet.

Aving [via BornRich]