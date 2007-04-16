Stance Angle Chair: Park Your Ass Every Which Way You Want

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

This is the Stance Angle Chair, a piece of furniture which will make La-Z Boy owners look like athletes. It comes up with just about every position you can think of that is acceptable in the modern workplace . As well as foot rests, there are knee rests (useful should you want to bring out your inner Lewinsky in front of your boss). You can even be supported standing up should you need a rush of blood to the butt.

There is, however, one drawback. There is no point buying the Stance Angle unless you also buy in to the TaskMate, a hydraulic platform that will raise your computer to the appropriate level. And you'll sure need the support when you find how much the combo costs - a sphincter-loosening $1,200 to $1,500 for the chair, $800 to $900 for the TaskMate. â€“ Ad Dugdale

