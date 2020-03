The "S-series" sounds like a product put out by a real corporation, but unfortunately this is just a concept from Simon Enever. We love his slider camera design and the non-gaudy implementation of wood. It screams, "I'm wealthy, tasteful and nautical—but your iPod is cute, really."

Why do we tease you with products that aren't real? Because we are cruel.

S-Series Cellphone [techeblog]