Everyone once in a while we like to send out a positive message in the form of a gadget and today it is Spikey, the device that can attach to the top of bottles to prevent them from being able to be spiked with roofies or other inebriators. The device pops on to the top of a standard bottle and will only allow enough room for a straw to pass through. They are pretty cheap and disposable, too. A 10-pack will set you back a couple bucks.

Product Page [Via Nerd approved]