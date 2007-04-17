Spider-man Web Gun Shoots Web Fluid

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

spidermangun.jpgIf you've seen any TV ads at all in the past few weeks you're probably aware that Spider-man 3 is almost in theaters. And if you're at all like us, you've been running around your office making "thwip" noises and throwing string cheese in anticipation. No more! This Spider-man webslinging gun is the real deal.

The web blaster (which only costs $19.99) comes with a glove, two cans of web fluid, and a wrist-mounted tank that can blast any Mary, Jane, or Mary Jane that gets into range. The best news? The Spider-man gun may be the only time you can shoot any type of fluid onto strangers in public and not be brought in on indecency charges. Probably. We wouldn't risk it. – Jason Chen

Product Page [Amazon via Sun]

