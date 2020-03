Soyo's latest LCD is locking arms with the Vizio's of the world (specifically this model), offering 47-inches of 1080p real estate for $1,900. The TV marks Soyo's first step in the 1080p arena and will include an 8ms response time, 2,400:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and dual HDMI inputs. We wouldn't recommend it as your primary set (you're better offer splurging a bit more if performance matters), but if you're strapped for cash this should save you a few bucks.

Product Page [via Gadgetell]