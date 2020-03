There aren't many details about this Sony Ericsson W970 yet, but we do know that it's going to be in a swivel form factor, have 512MB of internal memory, video recording and landscape-view video playback.

If this really is the W970, then this, along with the W999, looks like it's going to make up the bulk of SE's Walkman phone releases for the rest of '07.

Leaked pictures of Sony Ericsson W970 [Mobile Mentalism]