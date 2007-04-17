Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Sony Ericsson K818 Cyber-shot Phone Leaked by FCC

Everyone's favorite phone leaker, the FCC, has let slip a new Sony Ericsson Cyber-shot phone, the K818. Remember the K810? The K818 is it's half brother, featuring a 3.2-megapixel camera on board with zoom, auto-focus, brightness control and the BestPic shooting mode that captures a range of nine pictures. With the K810 presumably just headed to Europe, this might just be an American version that drops the videophone connectivity to keep us from hurting ourselves, as this version is missing the prominent camera on the face of the K810.

It supports Memory Stick Micro (M2), just in case you don't like using the industry-standard memory cards that many computers come with readers for, and it has USB for transferring data. It's also a music phone that can handle most formats as well as being loaded with an FM receiver. No word on release dates, but the FCC gave it their approval so it shouldn't be too far off. We'll keep you updated.

Hit the jump for a couple more shots of the phone.

FCC [via MobileWhack]

