Unlike that last one, this is just plain cool. Some very clever CG at work, and the Sony folks even told me there is a really sexy half green suit floating around... man, I'd love to wear that to a party some time.

The real question is, did they pick the correct side to use as the 'creative side'? Should it have been the left side? Or is right right because that's where the brain half is? But doesn't the right brain control the left?

Great, now my brain hurts. Thanks again, Sony!