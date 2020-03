Got the voyeur itch? Scratch it with this Sony-branded clock radio that has been modified to include a full-color camera and microphone. The camera and microphone are attached to a wireless transmitter that can shoot the information to a receiver up to 100 meters away for viewing and listening. The clock radio itself isn't too shabby, with an AM/FM, a CD player and shuffle function. Don't be too paranoid—this spy device comes with a hefty $2,000-plus price tag.

