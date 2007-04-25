Sonic Screwdriver: What Doctor Who Writes His Shopping List with

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

sonic_screwdriver.jpg

Doctor Who fans for whom the Tardis USB hub was not enough can satiate their lust for all things Timelord with this sonic screwdriver. It's actually a screwdriver-free zone, with a pen at one end and a UV light at the other.

So, while you may not be able to take a Cyberman to pieces in a schmazillionth of a second, you can write down Rose's phone numberâ€”in normal ink if you're not bothered about sharing her with the Doc, or with UV ink so that no one can read it except you*. It costs $12.99 and there's some useless Sonic Screwdriver trivia and more shots after the jump.

sonic_screwdriver_hand.jpg

The most recent incarnation of the Sonic Screwdriver, as used in the most recent Doctor Who series, was a lot smaller than this one. Then, when the producers of the show saw this one (which had to be large enough to accomodate 3 AG13 batteries) they took the toy mold and cast an identical one.

sonic_screwdriver_all.jpg

So this Sonic Screwdriver is identical to the one you see on the tellyâ€”but it still won't gralloch a Dalek, no matter how hard you wish.

sonic_screwdriver_note.jpg

*Although I think the Doctor probably already has Rose's phone number, as well her mum's, just in case there's an emergency. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [Think Geek]

