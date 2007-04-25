Sonic Screwdriver: What Doctor Who Writes His Shopping List with

Doctor Who fans for whom the Tardis USB hub was not enough can satiate their lust for all things Timelord with this sonic screwdriver. It's actually a screwdriver-free zone, with a pen at one end and a UV light at the other.

So, while you may not be able to take a Cyberman to pieces in a schmazillionth of a second, you can write down Rose's phone numberâ€”in normal ink if you're not bothered about sharing her with the Doc, or with UV ink so that no one can read it except you*. It costs $12.99 and there's some useless Sonic Screwdriver trivia and more shots after the jump.

The most recent incarnation of the Sonic Screwdriver, as used in the most recent Doctor Who series, was a lot smaller than this one. Then, when the producers of the show saw this one (which had to be large enough to accomodate 3 AG13 batteries) they took the toy mold and cast an identical one.

So this Sonic Screwdriver is identical to the one you see on the tellyâ€”but it still won't gralloch a Dalek, no matter how hard you wish.

*Although I think the Doctor probably already has Rose's phone number, as well her mum's, just in case there's an emergency.

Product Page [Think Geek]