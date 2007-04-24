So I says... Oh! Hi folks!

Thanks to Amos for pointing out the redirect from the US site is now in full effect. Kinda caught us with our pants down, as we haven't quite caught up with today's feed content from the US.

Rest assured we'll be keeping their stuff as close to live as possible, while bringing our own set of posts to the mix.

I'll be running a few posts in coming days to ask for your input on how you want this edition to run. In the meantime, if you need to tell us we suck, there is a comment section available and you can always tell me to my inbox.

Now, on with the show...