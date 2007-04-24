Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

So I says... Oh! Hi folks!

Thanks to Amos for pointing out the redirect from the US site is now in full effect. Kinda caught us with our pants down, as we haven't quite caught up with today's feed content from the US.

Rest assured we'll be keeping their stuff as close to live as possible, while bringing our own set of posts to the mix.

I'll be running a few posts in coming days to ask for your input on how you want this edition to run. In the meantime, if you need to tell us we suck, there is a comment section available and you can always tell me to my inbox.

Now, on with the show...

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
coronavirus covid-19 outbreaks pandemic sars-cov-2 science

Your Coronavirus FAQs, Answered: Wearing Masks, Cancelling Air Travel, And More

The ongoing outbreak of a newly discovered, sometimes fatal coronavirus has many people wondering how much they should be altering their daily lives to avoid infection. As the disease known as COVID-19 has begun spreading locally in parts of the U.S., we’ve compiled answers to commonly asked questions submitted by our readers, friends, and coworkers.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles