Nothing is worse than coming home after a night out reeking of cigarettes and alcohol. That's where Jun Kurihara's conceptual smart clothes hangar comes in.

It uses ion technology to remove foul stenches from your clothes without requiring a trip to the dry cleaner. I only smoke once in a blue moon, but I know tons of people who would love something like this (assuming it lives up to its claim).

Ion Technology Clothes Hanger [Yanko Design]