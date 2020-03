This is Slaudiolab's SRS-200BD, an audio transmitter for the iPod. Connect it to the base of any iPod dock connector and in return you get high-quality stereo audio as if by magic thanks to Bluetooth and its SRS WOW HD audio enhancement technology. The device has been FCC-approved, so expect to see it winging its way here soon. As for the price, I'm afraid I can't enlighten you.

