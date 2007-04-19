Sky IM-R200 Has Dual Sliders, Is Weird/Cool

We're always suckers for odd and different design. Now Korean phone maker Sky complies with our desires with its IM-R200, a cool-looking slider with a red-bordered numeric keypad that slides out its middle like the meat in a sandwich, while a second screen is revealed with another sliding mechanism.

It's not entirely clear if that second screen is a touchscreen or not, but the phone still looks fairly thin even with all that sliding action going on. This is one of those premium phones for Korea only so far, but we like to see these multiple sliding designs proliferating.

IM-R200, the latest bomb by Sky [Akihabara News]