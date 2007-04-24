Shinshoku Watch: Complicated, but so What, it's Flashy-Flashy

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Without the lights, this looks like the sievey thing that goes in my juicer. With the lights going flashy-flash it looks like something from Buck Rodgers' foppish wardrobe - let's face it, it still doesn't look like what it is, which is a watch. It goes by the name of Shinshoku and it consists of a metal bracelet with holes punched in it and a bunch of LED lights.

And now a quick time-telling lesson. According to my Shinshoku, it's 9.37. How do I know that? The red dots count the hours, the yellow ones blocks of five minutes, and the green ones each subsequent minute. So actually it's not that complicated . although there are one-color versions (but don't ask me to explain how they work, it's FAR too early in the morning). The Shinshoku will cost you $114.05 and a bit of getting used to. â€“ Ad Dugdale

Product Page [TokyoFlash via Boing Boing]

